Spezia's Serie A first dents Napoli's title challenge

Naples, December 23: Spezia recorded a Serie A first as they dealt a blow to Napoli's title challenge by securing a shock 1-0 victory at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday (December 22).
Juan Jesus' own goal was the difference in Naples, with Spezia becoming the first side to win a Serie A match without registering a shot on target since Opta started collecting the data in the 2004-05 season.
Napoli's third straight home league defeat saw them slip behind Milan – who Luciano Spalletti's side beat 1-0 at the weekend – and into third, with the gap to leaders Inter now standing at seven points.
The hosts were unable to convert with any of their 26 efforts on goal, with Hirving Lozano seeing a goal chalked off for offside and Andrea Petagna adjudged to have committed a foul before heading the ball home.
Napoli have now fired 66 shots in their past three Serie A games and only scored once – Eljif Elmas' goal in the victory over Milan.
