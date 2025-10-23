Real Madrid vs Juventus Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and Online?

Football Sporting CP Comes From Behind To Defeat Marseille 2-1 As Emerson Receives Red Card; Atalanta Held By Slavia Prague Sporting CP rallied to defeat Marseille 2-1 after Emerson's red card changed the match dynamics. Meanwhile, Atalanta struggled in a goalless draw against Slavia Prague. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sporting CP triumphed over Marseille with a 2-1 victory at Estadio Jose Alvalade. The match saw Sporting come from behind after Igor Paixao's early goal for Marseille. A pivotal moment occurred when Emerson Palmieri was sent off for simulation, altering the game's dynamics. Sporting capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Geny Catamo and Alisson Santos scoring to secure the win.

Igor Paixao gave Marseille an early lead by curling a shot into the net after receiving a pass from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the game took a significant turn just before half-time. Emerson Palmieri was initially awarded a penalty but was later shown a red card for diving after referee Rade Obrenovic reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Sporting's equaliser came when substitute Geny Catamo scored, overturning an offside decision. Alisson Santos then clinched the win with a deflected shot off Benjamin Pavard in the final minutes. This victory moved Sporting to 12th place, while Marseille dropped to 18th in the league standings.

In Bergamo, Atalanta played out a goalless draw against Slavia Prague. Nikola Krstovic missed key chances for Atalanta and was denied a penalty after being brought down by Christos Zafeiris. Vasil Kusej and Michal Sadilek had opportunities for Slavia in the second half, while Gianluca Scamacca missed a crucial chance for Atalanta, who are now 17th in the standings.

Historical Context and Records

This win marked Sporting's fourth comeback victory in Champions League history after conceding first. Previous instances include matches against Lierse in December 1997, Schalke in November 2014, and Manchester City in November 2024. For Marseille, Emerson's red card was their second-earliest in Champions League history since Dimitri Payet's dismissal against Borussia Dortmund in December 2013.

Atalanta have struggled offensively this season, failing to score in two of their first three Champions League games. They are currently the only team with such a record this season. Meanwhile, Slavia Prague have not won any of their last nine Champions League matches, marking their longest winless streak since at least 2004-2005.