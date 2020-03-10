Spurs want Rangers star defender

Kolkata, March 10: Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for in-form Rangers left-back Borja Barisic.
The 27-year-old Croatia international has been one of Rangers' best players this season under the management of Steven Gerrard.
And, it is claimed that Rangers would find it hard to resist if they are offered £22mfor the services of the full-back.
Spurs are in need of plenty of reinforcement to their squad. They axed coach Mauricio Pochettino after a dismal start to the season, but have hardly improve after the appointment of Jose Mourinho.
A new left-back should be among the priorities of Mourinho in the summer. Danny Rose is nearing the exit door with his deal expiring in 2021. Ben Davies has also been pretty average off late and does not look good enough to be a first-choice.
Japhet Tanganga and Jan Vertonghen who are both centre-backs naturally, could both fill in at left-back but they also look destined to leave the club with their contracts set to expire. In this circurmstances, Spurs should be looking for a top-class and established full-back. Even though Barisic has been excellent this season, he would be too big a risk for the club who are not in a place to make a poor signing.
Barisic has two goals and 14 assists to his name this season for Rangers, but it has to be kept in mind that he plays in a league that is much inferior to the Premier League.