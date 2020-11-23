Stats behind Erling Haaland’s 2020 Golden Boy winning medal

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been making it to the headlines since last season.
Since bursting onto the scene at RB Salzburg, his stock has only risen after signing for the Bundesliga in January 2020. He has not only been on a goal-scoring streak since but also sweeping awards here and there.
He was named in the European Sports Media Team of the Year for 2019-20 and won his first Bundesliga Player of the Month, as well as two Bundesliga Rookie of the Month awards.
Very recently he has bragged the 2020 Golden Boy award after a standout season for both club and country where he beat the likes of Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho, Ansu Fati, Alphonso Davies, and Mason Greenwood to claim the prestigious U-21 title. He now joins an illustrious list of former winners, including Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney etc.
Haaland is well-deserving of the award given his superb achievements this year and here are some of the major stat to validate the claim:
- The young forward scored 44 goals across all competitions last season and 16 of those came in 18 appearances after a mid-season transfer from Austrian champions Salzburg to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.
- No other player apart from Lewandowski has had a better minute per goal ratio than Haaland (81.7 minutes) last season.
- So far in 2020, he is the fourth-highest goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, and Ciro Immobile. He has scored 15 goals in all competition already this season.
- No other player has reached 10 Champions League goals so quickly. He scored eight goals for Salzburg in the competition last season while netted twice in only eight games. This season he has scored four times in three matches already.
- Haaland is the first Borussia Dortmund player in history to score on his Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and Champions League debut.
- He has scored six in his five appearances in this calendar year for Norway. He scored his eighth career hat-trick in Norway's win over Romania. In this calendar year, he has managed eight braces and three hat-tricks so far.