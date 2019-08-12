Subroto Cup: Diamond jubilee edition to kick-off on August 20, record participation awaits

Bengaluru, August 12: Asia's largest youth football tournament, the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, is all set to kick-off in the national capital from August 20.
It is named after the Indian Air Force Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee. It started in 1960 and has been conducted every year annually since then.
The tournament is now organized by Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society under the aegis of Air Force Sports Control Board and is backed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Human Resource Development and the Sports Authority of India.
The Prestigious Cup has already seen the rise of the footballing legends since its inauguration and has provided us gems like Shyam Thapa, Baichung Bhutia, Harjinder Singh, Gurpreet Sandhu, Anas Edathodika, Sunil Chhetri, Robin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan and current youngsters such as Anwar Ali, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba etc.
Almost every player in the National team has played in and been scouted through the Subroto Cup schools tournament.
Champion teams in the U-14 boys, U-17 boys & Girls category from each state and Union Territory of India along with institutional teams, international teams fight for the coveted prize.
As the edition enters its 60th edition, the tournament this year will see a record participation of 113 teams, including 16 international teams, competing for the estimable winners' prize in the Sub Junior Boys (U-14), Junior (U-17) Boys and Girls categories.
Venue
Captial's Ambedkar Stadium will organize the knockout games, including the semi-finals and finals, while the round-robin games will be operated at other grounds across Delhi and NCR.
New Wellington Camp Ground, Race Course Road, Subroto Park Football Ground, Football Stadium at East Vinod Nagar in Patparganj, IP Extension, GD Goenka International School and Pathways World School, Gurgram will likely to host the round-robin games.
Participating Teams:
Under-17 Category (Junior Boys): Afghanistan, Andra Pradesh, Army Boys, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bangladesh (BKSP), Bangladesh AF, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, CICSE, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, IBSO, Indonesia, IPSC, Jarkhand, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, NCC, Nepal, Nigeria, Odisha, Punjab, Railways, SAI, Sainik School, Sikkim, Sri Lanka, TAFS, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, Uzbekistan, West Bengal.
Under-17 Category (Junior Girls): Afghanistan, Andra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bangladesh (BKSP), Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, IBSO, IPSC, Jarkhand, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, NCC, Odisha, SAI, Sikkim, Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.
Under-14 Category (Sub-Junior Boys): AFBBS, Afghanistan, Andra Pradesh, Army Boys, Assam, Bangladesh (BKSP), Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, IBSO, IPSC, Jarkhand, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, NCC, Nigeria, Punjab, SAI, Sainik School, Sikkim, Sri Lanka, TAFS, Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, Uzbekistan, West Bengal.
Fixtures:
The biggest youth football tournament of Asia will kick off from August 20 and will run till 18th September 2019. The whole fixtures, however, are yet to be announced by the organizers.
Prize Money:
Due to the Diamond Jubilee celebration, the organisers have this season increased the prize money for the winners and runners-up teams 50,000. The best player and best goalkeeper’s prize money has been increased from 40,000 to 50,000.
The winners, apart from Cup, will get prize money of 3,00,000 for the sub-junior and 4,00,000 each for junior boys and girls.
Awards
Sub-Junior Boys (Under-14)
Winners ₹ 3,00,000
Runners Up ₹ 1,75,000
Semi-Finalists ₹ 50,000
Quarterfinalists ₹ 25,000
Best Player ₹ 50,000
Best Goalkeeper ₹ 50,000
Best Coach ₹ 15,000
Best School ₹ 25,000
Fair Play ₹ 50,000
Junior Girls and Junior Boys (Under-17)
Winners ₹ 4,00,000
Runner up ₹ 2,50,000
Semi-Finalists ₹ 75,000
Quarter-Finalists ₹ 40,000
Best Player ₹ 50,000
Best Goalkeeper ₹ 50,000
Best Coach ₹ 15,000
Best School ₹ 25,000
Fair Play ₹ 50,000
Incentive to States ₹ 2,25,000 - And a replica trophy to winner team in each state