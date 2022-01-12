Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau: Pele penalty saved in Group D stalemate

Garoua (Cameroon), January 12: Pele had a late penalty saved as Sudan and Guinea-Bissau drew 0-0 in their opening match of this year's Africa Cup of Nations.
The spoils were shared following a generally low-key Group D encounter that burst into life towards the end at Stade Omnisport de Garoua.
Chances were few and far between during the first half. The best opportunity saw Joseph Mendes' 16th-minute header hit the post for Guinea-Bissau, who were seeking their first victory in three appearances at the tournament.
Meanwhile, in their first appearance for a decade, 1970 champions Sudan were aiming to record only their second win in 14 matches since lifting the trophy 52 years ago.
Guinea-Bissau were presented with a great chance to take all three points when Ali Aboeshren clattered into Steve Ambri 11 minutes from time.
But the goalkeeper atoned for his error, guessing correctly to deny Pele before Frederic Mendy's rebound crashed against the crossbar.
Mendy then had a shot cleared off the line as the Djurtus turned up the pressure, but their opponents held out for a first clean sheet at the tournament since their 1970 final triumph.