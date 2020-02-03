Football
Super Bowl 2020: Ibrahimovic's Milan poke fun at Chiefs after comeback win

By Dejan Kalinic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
"Now let's go back to watching AC Milan." The Serie A giants poked fun at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

Milan, February 3: AC Milan poked fun at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, inspired by star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Chiefs clinched their first Super Bowl title in 50 years with a 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

When Ibrahimovic left the LA Galaxy late last year before agreeing a return to Milan, part of his message on Twitter read: "Now go back to watch baseball."

Inspired by that, the Serie A club congratulated the Chiefs on Twitter and a graphic read: "Now let's go back to watching AC Milan."

Ibrahimovic has scored two goals in five games since returning to Milan, who are eighth in Serie A.


Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
