Super Cup: FC Goa outclass ATK to progress to quarters; to face Jamshedpur FC

Bhubaneswar, April 3: FC Goa emerged victorious over ATK, securing their spot in the quarterfinal after a 3-1 win at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (April 3). FC Goa drew first blood through Spanish forward Ferran Corominas (45'+1') in the dying moments of the first half. ATK came back stronger in the second half to equalize via their captain Robbie Keane (50'). But a couple of strikes within a span of 10 minutes from FC Goa through Hugo Boumous (69') and Brandon Fernandes (77') set up a quarterfinal against fellow Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC.
The first half of the game between ATK and FC Goa began on an attacking note. ATK managed a corner within the first minute of the game but couldn't capitalise on it.
The Robbie Keane-led Kolkata outfit went on to show their intent, consistently attacking the Goan post, twice getting extremely close, but bad finishing denied them from an early lead.
FC Goa started attacking a little late in the first half but were also let down by poor finishing. A pass from Brandon Fernandes to their unmarked Spanish forward Ferran Corominas just before the half-time ensured the Goans went into the break with a 1-0 lead.
The second half began with ATK again leading the attack with an equalizer in the 50th minute from their captain Robbie Keane. Thereafter, ATK kept pressing hard for a lead but the Goan defence did not allow them to break in.
FC Goa again started slowly but struck early when a brilliant lofted pass from Ferran Corominas at the center line to Hugo Boumous in the 69th minute saw the Frenchman make a beautiful run into the ATK box and managing to find the back of the net.
FC Goa soon struck back through Brandon Fernandes in the 77th minute, ensuring the Goan outfit finished the game with a 3-1 win over ATK.
Match result:
FC Goa 3 (Ferran Corominas 45+1, Hugo Boumous 69, Brandon Fernandes 77) bt ATK 1 (Robbie Keane 50)
