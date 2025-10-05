Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not guaranteed for World Cup 2027? What is the Future of India duo in ODIs?

Football Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Teams, Venues, Format - All You Need To Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 16:23 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Super League Kerala 2025 is the second season of Kerala's professional franchise football league, organized by the Kerala Football Association.

The season started on October 2, 2025, and runs till December 14, 2025. It features six teams representing different regions of Kerala: Calicut FC (defending champions), Forca Kochi, Malappuram FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Kannur Warriors FC.

The competition format is a double round-robin in the group stage where each team plays the others twice, home and away, resulting in 30 group matches. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are single-leg knockouts, followed by the final to determine the champion.

Matches take place across six venues in Kerala: EMS Corporation Stadium (Calicut), Maharajas College Stadium (Kochi), Payyanad Stadium (Malappuram), Corporation Stadium (Thrissur), Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium (Thiruvananthapuram), and Jawahar Municipal Stadium (Kannur). Match kickoff is usually at 7:30 PM IST.

The SLK 2025 season is broadcast on Sony Sports Network throughout India. This season continues to build Kerala's football culture with a focus on franchise-based competition, local pride, and community engagement through football excitement.

Super League Kerala 2025 Summary

Season Duration: October 2, 2025 - December 14, 2025

Number of Teams: 6

Teams: Calicut FC, Forca Kochi, Malappuram FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, Kannur Warriors FC

Format: Double round-robin group stage followed by Top 4 semi-finals and then the Final

Match Venues and Home Stadiums

Calicut FC - EMS Corporation Stadium, Calicut

Forca Kochi - Maharajas College Stadium, Kochi

Kannur Warriors FC - Jawahar Municipal Stadium, Talap

Malappuram FC - Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC - Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Palayam

Thrissur Magic FC - Corporation Stadium, Thrissur

Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches of SLK Season 2

Date Time (IST) Venue Match Oct 2 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Kochi Oct 3 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Thrissur Oct 5 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Kannur Oct 10 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Kochi Oct 11 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Thrissur Oct 12 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Kannur Oct 17 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Calicut Oct 19 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Kochi Oct 20 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Trivandrum Oct 23 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Kannur Oct 24 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Trivandrum Oct 27 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Malappuram Oct 28 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Thrissur Oct 31 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Kochi Nov 2 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Calicut Nov 6 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Calicut Nov 7 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Trivandrum Nov 9 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Malappuram Nov 12 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Trivandrum Nov 13 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Malappuram Nov 14 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Calicut Nov 19 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Kannur Nov 20 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Malappuram Nov 21 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Thrissur Nov 23 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Calicut Nov 25 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Kochi Nov 26 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Thrissur Nov 28 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Malappuram Nov 30 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Kannur Dec 1 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Trivandrum

Knockouts

Semi-Final 1 - December 5

Semi-Final 2- December 7

Final: December 14

SLK 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

Telecast: TEN 2 and TEN 2 HD, DD Malayalam

Live Streaming: Sports.com