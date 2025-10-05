Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Teams, Venues, Format - All You Need To Know

The Super League Kerala 2025 is the second season of Kerala's professional franchise football league, organized by the Kerala Football Association.
The season started on October 2, 2025, and runs till December 14, 2025. It features six teams representing different regions of Kerala: Calicut FC (defending champions), Forca Kochi, Malappuram FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Kannur Warriors FC.
The competition format is a double round-robin in the group stage where each team plays the others twice, home and away, resulting in 30 group matches. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are single-leg knockouts, followed by the final to determine the champion.
Matches take place across six venues in Kerala: EMS Corporation Stadium (Calicut), Maharajas College Stadium (Kochi), Payyanad Stadium (Malappuram), Corporation Stadium (Thrissur), Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium (Thiruvananthapuram), and Jawahar Municipal Stadium (Kannur). Match kickoff is usually at 7:30 PM IST.
The SLK 2025 season is broadcast on Sony Sports Network throughout India. This season continues to build Kerala's football culture with a focus on franchise-based competition, local pride, and community engagement through football excitement.
Match Venues and Home Stadiums
Calicut
FC
-
EMS
Corporation
Stadium,
Calicut
Forca Kochi - Maharajas College Stadium, Kochi
Kannur Warriors FC - Jawahar Municipal Stadium, Talap
Malappuram FC - Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri
Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC - Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Palayam
Thrissur Magic FC - Corporation Stadium, Thrissur
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match
|Oct 2
|7:30 PM
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Calicut vs Kochi
|Oct 3
|7:30 PM
|Payyanad Stadium
|Malappuram vs Thrissur
|Oct 5
|7:30 PM
|Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium
|Trivandrum vs Kannur
|Oct 10
|7:30 PM
|Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium
|Trivandrum vs Kochi
|Oct 11
|7:30 PM
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Calicut vs Thrissur
|Oct 12
|7:30 PM
|Payyanad Stadium
|Malappuram vs Kannur
|Oct 17
|7:30 PM
|Jawahar Municipal Stadium
|Kannur vs Calicut
|Oct 19
|7:30 PM
|Corporation Stadium
|Thrissur vs Kochi
|Oct 20
|7:30 PM
|Payyanad Stadium
|Malappuram vs Trivandrum
|Oct 23
|7:30 PM
|Corporation Stadium
|Thrissur vs Kannur
|Oct 24
|7:30 PM
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Calicut vs Trivandrum
|Oct 27
|7:30 PM
|Maharajas College Ground
|Kochi vs Malappuram
|Oct 28
|7:30 PM
|Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium
|Trivandrum vs Thrissur
|Oct 31
|7:30 PM
|Jawahar Municipal Stadium
|Kannur vs Kochi
|Nov 2
|7:30 PM
|Payyanad Stadium
|Malappuram vs Calicut
|Nov 6
|7:30 PM
|Maharajas College Ground
|Kochi vs Calicut
|Nov 7
|7:30 PM
|Jawahar Municipal Stadium
|Kannur vs Trivandrum
|Nov 9
|7:30 PM
|Corporation Stadium
|Thrissur vs Malappuram
|Nov 12
|7:30 PM
|Maharajas College Ground
|Kochi vs Trivandrum
|Nov 13
|7:30 PM
|Jawahar Municipal Stadium
|Kannur vs Malappuram
|Nov 14
|7:30 PM
|Corporation Stadium
|Thrissur vs Calicut
|Nov 19
|7:30 PM
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Calicut vs Kannur
|Nov 20
|7:30 PM
|Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium
|Trivandrum vs Malappuram
|Nov 21
|7:30 PM
|Maharajas College Ground
|Kochi vs Thrissur
|Nov 23
|7:30 PM
|Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium
|Trivandrum vs Calicut
|Nov 25
|7:30 PM
|Payyanad Stadium
|Malappuram vs Kochi
|Nov 26
|7:30 PM
|Jawahar Municipal Stadium
|Kannur vs Thrissur
|Nov 28
|7:30 PM
|EMS Corporation Stadium
|Calicut vs Malappuram
|Nov 30
|7:30 PM
|Maharajas College Ground
|Kochi vs Kannur
|Dec 1
|7:30 PM
|Corporation Stadium
|Thrissur vs Trivandrum
Semi-Final 1 - December 5
Semi-Final 2- December 7
Final: December 14
Telecast: TEN 2 and TEN 2 HD, DD Malayalam
Live Streaming: Sports.com