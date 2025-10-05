English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Teams, Venues, Format - All You Need To Know

By MyKhel Staff

The Super League Kerala 2025 is the second season of Kerala's professional franchise football league, organized by the Kerala Football Association.

The season started on October 2, 2025, and runs till December 14, 2025. It features six teams representing different regions of Kerala: Calicut FC (defending champions), Forca Kochi, Malappuram FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Kannur Warriors FC.

The competition format is a double round-robin in the group stage where each team plays the others twice, home and away, resulting in 30 group matches. The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, which are single-leg knockouts, followed by the final to determine the champion.

Matches take place across six venues in Kerala: EMS Corporation Stadium (Calicut), Maharajas College Stadium (Kochi), Payyanad Stadium (Malappuram), Corporation Stadium (Thrissur), Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium (Thiruvananthapuram), and Jawahar Municipal Stadium (Kannur). Match kickoff is usually at 7:30 PM IST.

The SLK 2025 season is broadcast on Sony Sports Network throughout India. This season continues to build Kerala's football culture with a focus on franchise-based competition, local pride, and community engagement through football excitement.

Super League Kerala 2025 Summary

Season Duration: October 2, 2025 - December 14, 2025

Number of Teams: 6

Teams: Calicut FC, Forca Kochi, Malappuram FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, Kannur Warriors FC

Format: Double round-robin group stage followed by Top 4 semi-finals and then the Final

Match Venues and Home Stadiums

Calicut FC - EMS Corporation Stadium, Calicut
Forca Kochi - Maharajas College Stadium, Kochi
Kannur Warriors FC - Jawahar Municipal Stadium, Talap
Malappuram FC - Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri
Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC - Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, Palayam
Thrissur Magic FC - Corporation Stadium, Thrissur

Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Matches of SLK Season 2

Date Time (IST) Venue Match
Oct 2 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Kochi
Oct 3 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Thrissur
Oct 5 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Kannur
Oct 10 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Kochi
Oct 11 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Thrissur
Oct 12 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Kannur
Oct 17 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Calicut
Oct 19 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Kochi
Oct 20 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Trivandrum
Oct 23 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Kannur
Oct 24 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Trivandrum
Oct 27 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Malappuram
Oct 28 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Thrissur
Oct 31 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Kochi
Nov 2 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Calicut
Nov 6 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Calicut
Nov 7 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Trivandrum
Nov 9 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Malappuram
Nov 12 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Trivandrum
Nov 13 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Malappuram
Nov 14 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Calicut
Nov 19 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Kannur
Nov 20 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Malappuram
Nov 21 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Thrissur
Nov 23 7:30 PM Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium Trivandrum vs Calicut
Nov 25 7:30 PM Payyanad Stadium Malappuram vs Kochi
Nov 26 7:30 PM Jawahar Municipal Stadium Kannur vs Thrissur
Nov 28 7:30 PM EMS Corporation Stadium Calicut vs Malappuram
Nov 30 7:30 PM Maharajas College Ground Kochi vs Kannur
Dec 1 7:30 PM Corporation Stadium Thrissur vs Trivandrum

Knockouts

Semi-Final 1 - December 5

Semi-Final 2- December 7

Final: December 14

SLK 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast

Telecast: TEN 2 and TEN 2 HD, DD Malayalam

Live Streaming: Sports.com

Story first published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 16:23 [IST]
