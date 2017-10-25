Swansea 0 Manchester United 2: Three talking points as Lingard scores brace

Bengaluru, October 25: The Manchester United whirlwind continued as attacker Jesse Lingard scored a brace to guarantee United's passage through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.
The defending champions answered Saturday's (October 21) 2-1 thrashing at Huddersfield in the Premier League with a decent display to get back to winning ways in the EFL Cup match in Wales.
Here are the three major talking points from the game:
United react post Huddersfield humiliation
Following Saturday's stunning loss to Huddersfield Town in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho was critical of his players dedication. David Wagner's side picked up a record-breaking victory over an underperforming United side.
Jose Mourinho expected a positive response from his players, which all the players duly provided. The 2-0 win over the Swans was not purely an excellent execution, however, the Red Devils never looked out of focus during the game.
Lindelof still needs time
United kept a clean sheet, their tenth of the season but new signing Victor Lindelof faced the wrath of his fans after his shaky display throughout the week, especially after his mishap during last week where he literally gifted Huddersfield Town their second goal.
After his horror display against the Terriers, he was expected to prevail upon the fans and calm himself down. But, it didn't begin well as he again failed to win an early aerial challenge but somehow managed to bounce back and provided a good display. The defender was terrific with the ball at his feet, however, his defence needs to improve which can be managed if he is provided more game time.
Lingard overshadows the rest
Lingard outshone Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with a surprising display topped with two wonderful goals. The England attacker opened the scoring in the 21st minute as he coolly guided one past Swans keeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt into the far bottom corner.
The attacker then aaded another with a header from the edge of the box after he met Matteo Darmian's splendid cross from the left.
On few occasions, he looks like a player with the calibre of lower quality however sometimes he provides a display which is out of the world and on Tuesday (October 24) night he was positively the previous.