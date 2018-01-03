Swansea City target out of favour West Ham United star Sakho

Bengaluru, January 3: Premier League strugglers Swansea City are keen on signing West Ham forward Diafra Sakho.
The English media claim that the new Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal is looking to sharpen up his attacking options this month as he bids to lead the Welsh side out of the relegation zone.
Sakho fits rock bottom Swansea’s transfer recruitment policy this month, being frozen out at his club West Ham United and with a point to prove ahead of the World Cup.
The Senegal international has not started a single league game this season for the Londoners with one of his four West Ham goals this term being a late winner against the Swans in September.
His last appearance for the Hammers was in the Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal before Christmas.
Sakho's agent Thiemo Seydi confirmed his man wants out of the London Stadium this month after seeing a move to West Brom collapse last summer.
He said: “Diafra wants to play and to start matches, but West Ham are not offering him the opportunities.
"So he has declared his intention to look elsewhere. He is not short of offers.
He has stated his desire to leave since the last transfer window.
“His club hasn't been happy about this, Diafra will never pick a fight to achieve his aim, he will leave, but he'll do it in the proper manner.
"He has remained professional despite the numerous offers he's received. He wants to play for a club that puts more faith in him."
Swansea are also interested in bringing West Ham star Andre Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium.
The Ghanaian moved to East London for a whopping £20million in 2016 and has scored six goals in 21 appearances this term.
But the 28-year-old’s huge wages could be the stumbling block for Swansea.