Sweden vs Poland, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

By

Bengaluru, June 22: Sweden and Poland will meet at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, Russia for their 3rd and final game of the group stage.

The Swedish are surprisingly topping the group with four points on board which should be enough to advance into the Round of 16. But they may go for more when they take on Poland to finish top of the group. On the other hand, the situation is quite contrasting for the Polish who are last in the group with just one point and need nothing but a win to remain in the competition.

Match Details

Date: 23rd June 2021 (IND)

Time: 9:30 pm (IST)

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium, Russia

TV Channel: Sony Ten 1 SD & HD

Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV

Key Players to Watch

Sweden: Youngster Alexander Isak has been pretty impressive so far and the Swedish attack mostly channels through him. He has the potential to completely change the shape of the team and it could be interesting to see what abilities he has up his sleeve against Poland.

Poland: Poland were impressive in their 1-1 draw with Spain with skipper Lewandowski helping the team snatching a much-needed point. The Bayern superstar once again has to play a fundamental factor in this game if they wish to take all three points.

Head to Head

Sweden Wins: 14

Draws: 4

Poland Wins: 8

Last meeting: Sweden 3-1 Poland

Dream11 Prediction

Sweden have proven to be a very tough team to break down and one that doesn't create many goal-scoring opportunities as well. On the other hand, Poland are expected to employ an offensive strategy as they need to win it anyhow. This could be a defence versus offence game and could turn out to be a close contest.

Sweden Predicted Line-up (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Carl Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Ludwig Augustinsson; Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Larsson, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Poland Predicted Line-up (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski, Tymoteusz Puchacz; Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders - Carl Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Jan Bednarek

Midfielders - Grzegorz Krychowiak, Mateusz Klich, Piotr Zielinski (Vice-Captain), Emil Forsberg, Sebastian Larsson

Strikers - Robert Lewandowski (Captain), Alexander Isak

Read more about: euro 2020 euro poland sweden football
Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 13:11 [IST]
