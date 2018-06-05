Swiss international Lichtsteiner denies Arsenal deal is already done

Bengaluru, June 5: Juventus and Swiss international defender Stephen Lichtsteiner has insisted that he has not yet agreed a contract with Arsenal.
The Gunners are confident of securing a move to bring the Swiss defender to the Emirates on a free transfer and it was believed that a deal has already been done. The 34-year-old Lichtsteiner is a free agent after leaving Juventus and looks set to move to the Premier League.
The right-back and his representatives have held talks with the Arsenal hierarchy at Arsenal’s London Colney base. However, reports of a deal is already in place have been dismissed by the veteran Swiss full-back himself.
He told reporters: “Nothing is finished yet.
“I cannot comment on the negotiations.
“As long as nothing is completed, that is always interesting in football. I think we all know that.”
Lichsteiner also added that he did not know whether it would be completed before the World Cup. Switzerland kick-off their quest in the World Cup against mighty Brazil on June 17 in a tricky group consisting of the two and Costa Rica and Serbia.
Arsenal will no doubt be hopeful that they can get the job done before that showdown. They have offered him a one-year contract with the option of a 12 month extension. Lichsteiner is wanted by Arsenal to provide cover for Hector Bellerin in the Gunners squad.
However, it is believed that the Swiss international wants more first-team opportunities and is waiting for a club who can offer him that.
Newly-appointed Arsenal manager Unai Emery is understood to be a long-term admirer of the player, who could become his first signing since succeeding Arsene Wenger. Lichtsteiner is set to captain Switzerland at the World Cup and take his international caps to over 100.
He has won seven Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and three Italian Super Cups at Juventus after joining the club from Lazio in 2011.
