Switzerland 1-1 Spain (aet, 1-3 pens): Unconvincing La Roja reach Euro 2020 semi-finals after nervy shoot-out

By Ryan Benson
Jordi Alba
While their finishing was largely poor, Spain eventually got their eye in during a penalty shoot-out to reach the semifinals of Euro 2020.

Saint Petersburg, July 3: Spain will contest their first major tournament semi-final since 2012 despite failing to beat 10-man Switzerland after extra-time, with La Roja finally getting the job done on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Cash vs. Covid: UEFA pressuring host countries to flout restrictions? | Oneindia News

Luis Enrique's men were dominant throughout and even had a man advantage throughout extra-time, and although their finishing left a lot to be desired, they proved more clinical from 12 yards than the Swiss.

It was a Switzerland player who provided the decisive touch to put Spain one up as Denis Zakaria scored an early own goal, but they capitalised on a defensive error to level through Xherdan Shaqiri in the second period.

Spain could not take advantage of Remo Freuler's contentious sending off, with Yann Sommer starring between the posts for Switzerland, but even he could not make up for his team's profligacy from the spot as Mikel Oyarzabal converted the winning kick.

Full Time: SUI 1 - 1 ESP
Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 0:30 [IST]
