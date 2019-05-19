Football

Sylvinho, Juninho to join Lyon as coach and sporting director

By Opta
Sylvinho to take over as Lyons head coach
Sylvinho to take over as Lyon's head coach

Lyon, May 19: Lyon have confirmed former Brazil defender Sylvinho will succeed Bruno Genesio as head coach and club icon Juninho Pernambucano shall return as sporting director.

Genesio confirmed in April that he will not renew his contract – which expires in June – and Ligue 1 side Lyon were subsequently linked with a host of coaches.

Jose Mourinho was among them and the former Manchester United manager even seemed to encourage the links.

But Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed after Saturday's 4-0 win over Caen they have gone for a more left-field option in Sylvinho – assistant to Brazil coach Tite – with Juninho making the choice after agreeing to become Lyon's new sporting director.

Speaking to reporters, Aulas said: "We saw Juninho two times in Los Angeles to obtain his agreement and we have it.

"He will come, even though some financial details remaining. He has a love story with Lyon. He chose Sylvinho as coach and we have his agreement too.

"He has this aspiration of high-level talent. We had to convince him because he had a lot of offers."

Sylvinho represented Manchester City, Barcelona and Arsenal during his career, while Juninho – known for his free-kick ability – spent eight years at Lyon as a player, winning seven Ligue 1 titles.

 
Story first published: Sunday, May 19, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
