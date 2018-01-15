Talking points from Liverpool's domination of Man City

Bengaluru, January 15: The Super Sunday in the Premier League potentially had the match of the season on the locker and it turned out to be as good as it was hoped for.
Liverpool and Manchester City, the two most attacking teams in England met each other at Anfield and produced a gem of a game for the neutrals.
Liverpool won the game 4-3 but they were clearly much superior than the scoreline showed.
It was the perfect way for Liverpool to show they can cope without Philippe Coutinho - and they were also without their club-record signing and world's most expensive defender Virgil van Dijk.
Liverpool's goalscorers were Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah while for the visitors, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan found the net.
Here are the talking points of the game:
Jurgen Klopp is a brilliant man-manager
Performances from the likes of Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain showed why Jurgen Klopp is probably the best manager in the world when it comes to grooming the players and guiding them to the right direction.
Both of them gave 'man of the match'-esque displays today against the best team of the country and just one season back, both of them were quite average players. The credit goes to Klopp for the amazing work he has been doing.
Pep Guardiola still does not have a plan B
Pep Guardiola's team hardly struggle but when they do, they hardly make a comeback. This has been a problem of the Spanish boss for a long time now and it was once again evident today.
Well, his team did get 2 late goals to make the scoreline look good but it never seemed like that the Cityzens had any answer to Liverpool's pressing game.
Losing Coutinho does not mean the end of everything
Liverpool faced a major blow by losing Coutinho to Barcelona just a few days back but responded in style on the pitch. They made a strong statement by beating the best team in England that Liverpool were never thoroughly dependent on the Brazilian.
Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were sensational against City to prove that Liverpool’s progress can continue under Jurgen Klopp without the Samba star.