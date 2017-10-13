The combined lineup of Liverpool and Manchester United- The Red Devils dominate

Bengaluru, October 13: After another boring international break for the Premier League fans, the league action returns this weekend with the biggest game in England on Saturday (October 14) as Liverpool face their biggest rivals Manchester United at Anfield.
Liverpool Vs Manchester United is arguably the biggest match in English football; a deep and visceral rivalry that has provided plenty of flashpoints down the years.
The two north-west clubs share 38 League titles between them and this game still remains the most special one in not only England but also in Europe.
Ahead of the game, let us make a combined lineup of the two sides:
Goalkeeper - David de Gea
David de Gea is arguably the best keeper in the Premier League and will be the obvious choice under the bar in the combined lineup ahead of Simon Mignolet of Liverpool even though the Belgian has not made much errors this season.
Defence - Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alberto Moreno
Liverpool having just one defender in the back four is pretty obvious as Liverpool are easily the worst defence among the big clubs.
Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia will be an obvious choice at right-back ahead of Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Nathaniel Clyne staying fit could have altered the choice though.
The centre-back pair will be Manchester United duo Eric Bally and Phil Jones without any shadow of doubt. The left-back position has been an issue for Manchester United which is why Alberto Moreno becomes the sole representative from Liverpool at the defence.
Midfield - Nemanja Matic, Jordan Henderson and Philippe Couinho
Keeping Nemanja Matic out of the team would be a crime following his excellent run of form since joining Manchester United from Chelsea this summer.
The Serbian will be the defensive midfielder while Liverpool skipper and Phillippe Coutinho would be the two advanced midfielders. Henderson has done pretty decent this season in the middle of the park while Coutinho has been immense for Liverpool since he made his return to the first-team.
Attack - Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial
Egyptian star winger Mohamed Salah has been in a scintillating run of form since he joined Liverpool in the summer and will keep his place on the right flank.
Romelu Lukaku has been scoring for fun as well this season following his big-money move to Manchester United and will feature as the number nine.
On the left flank, Sadio Mane would have been the obvious choice but Anthony Martial will take over from the Senegalese who is down with an injury.