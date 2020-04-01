The positives and negatives for Manchester City if season is suspended

Bengaluru, April 1: Premier League fixtures have been put on hold till at least April 30 due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. However, looking at the current situation in the UK and all over the world, there is no guarantee it will return anytime soon.
Moreover, nobody can be certain that the season could be declared null and void. There are growing reports that due to well-being concern, PL teams are proposing for a suspension of the current season. If such a prospect is taken into account all records would be cancelled from the history books. This news should come as a mixed reaction to a team like Manchester City.
Here are the positive and negative points from Manchester Citys' perspective if the year is declared annulled.
Positives:
Title defence
Manchester City have not shown any kind of previous forms of last two seasons this term, with Guardiola's team often struggling to maintain consistency. It has led them to slip to 25 points behind leaders Liverpool and it was just a matter of time before the Anfield side declared winners.
However, if the season is declared null and void all such situation will be pointless and City would have another chance to mount a title challenge next season and defend their title. They would have the chance to match Manchester United again with the possibility of winning three league titles in a row.
All opponents record null and void
Liverpool have almost broken most of the records set by Manchester City in the last two years. But those too will be null and void, meaning City would be the holder of previous records. A failure to finish the campaign would see also City keep their record centurions points tally, which could have been broken by Liverpool who only needed six wins more.
Negative:
Domestic and European chances wiped out
Manchester City may have struggled in the league however in the Cup competition they have been excellent so far. They already had bragged the League cup trophy, winning their eighth domestic trophy in the last nine. They also were just three games away from retaining the FA Cup.
Before the suspension, they also beat Real Madrid at their backwards being the favourites to advance into the next round and they could have the chance to clinch their maiden European success. But the whole season wiping out means, they have to start from scratch again in the next season.