The race for Top 4 will be fiercer in Premier League this season

Bengaluru, June 6: Since the inception of Premier League in 1992, managerial battles have always interested the fans and neutrals alike.
The early nineties was a time when Sir Alex Ferguson reigned supreme as Manchester United, won two successive titles in the inaugural seasons. Kenny Dalglish’s Blackburn were champions in 1994-95 but United regained the title next season beating Kevin Keagan’s flying Newcastle United in the race.
When Arsene Wenger arrived and won the double at Arsenal in 1997/98, it was the beginning of Premier league’s first proper managerial rivalry. The arrival of Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez at Chelsea and Liverpool respectively in early 2000 opened up new fronts.
Ten years from then, the scenario has changed quite a lot. The Premier League has become the richest league in the world which combined with clubs being taken over by millionaires has led to most of the top guns of footballing management plying their trade in England. From established star coaches to those with big potential the Premier League has it all. They believe in different philosophies but all have the common goal to succeed.
Pep Guardiola was the choreographer as Manchester City danced to the title this season. The Catalan, always questioned if his footballing philosophy could weave the magic in England, has proved the doubters well and truly wrong after an underwhelming first season. Then, there is Mourinho with his astute tactics and discipline delivering progress at Manchester United, he will be under pressure this season to deliver the club’s first title post Sir Alex’s retirement.
Antonio Conte won many admirers during his title-winning season at Chelsea for his sharp tactical changes and the blitz like counterattacking football his team played. If reports are to be believed, Conte is set to be replaced with Maurizio Sarri who employed a more possession-based attacking style at Napoli cherished by many including Guardiola as his team gave a title scare to Juventus in Serie A. Tottenham Hotspur have built a great team under Mauricio Pochettino who play disciplined football with a swag; pressing high and making quick passes while attacking. Pochettino reportedly wanted by Real Madrid will be vital to Tottenham’s project as they move to their new stadium this season.
Jurgen Klopp’s heavymetal football at Liverpool modeled on Geggenpressing and counterattacking at breakneck pace made them the neutral’s favourite to watch given the off the seat stuff they produced this season and paved their way to the Champions League final.
Sean Dyche’s Burnley performed against the odds finishing seventh. Benitez somehow ensured Newcastle’s survival even with minimal spending by his shrewd tactics and excellent man management skills. Among the new arrivals, Unai Emery who likes his teams to press high and be disciplined with the ball will have the huge task of changing the Wengarian mentality at Arsenal. Marco Silva will also have to lay down a structure and establish his team’s identity at Everton. Eddie Howe is currently the longest serving Premier League manager who has successfully kept Bournemouth in the Premier league for three seasons while also playing entertaining football.
The minimum aim for all the top six will be securing a Champions League spot. While the likes of City, United, Spurs and Liverpool will all be gunning for the title, there will be a wave of change at Arsenal and Chelsea. The target for the rest will be to break into that top six. As there are five or six managers now competing for the same glory, personal feuds of the past have become rare. The competition among Premier League managers has changed from being a boxing match between a few heavyweights to a game of chess where each and every move will count.
