The story is just beginning: Mbappe

Paris, September 28: Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe said the best is yet to come after helping his club to a 3-0 UEFA Champions League Group B win over Bayern Munich.
"The story is only just beginning," Mbappe told Canal+ "We knew in our hearts that we had to put in a great performance against a great team. We did that.
"Expectations were high, which is normal after a summer transfer window like ours. It was a complete performance and now we move on to the next match on Saturday. We are here to win every game.
PSG captain Thiago Silva hailed the victory but does not want for him and his teammates to stop there.
"It was simply a win over a great Bayern side," the Brazil international told Canal+. "We were up against a great coach, who worked with us in the past.
"We knew the difficulties we faced because we worked with Carlo for a long time. We showed great humility and deserved to win, though.
"Are we stronger this year? Each year, we progress a bit. With Kylian and Neymar's arrrivals, we have gone up another notch. The other teams will respect us a little more. Now, we must keep on working."
PSG chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi was delighted with the result.
"We put in a great performance against a great team," Al-Khelaifi told journalists in the mixed zone.
"We are satisfied with the result. We did suffer a bit, that is true, but we came through and everybody put in a great performance."