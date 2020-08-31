Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Thiago Silva's agent reveals late PSG offer was rejected before Chelsea move

By Peter Thompson

Paris, August 31: Thiago Silva's agent says Paris Saint-Germain made a late offer to try and keep their captain, who had already decided to sign for Chelsea.

Brazil centre-back Silva joined the Premier League club on a free transfer on Friday (August 28) after his PSG contract expired.

The 35-year-old, who joined PSG from Milan in 2012, confirmed he had played his last game for Thomas Tuchel's side after their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich last Sunday (August 23).

Paulo Tonietto, Silva's representative, revealed the Ligue 1 champions' sporting director Leonardo presented the veteran with a last-ditch proposal to stay in the French capital.

Tonietto said it would have been "humiliating" for Silva to remain with PSG after Leonardo had informed him he was surplus to requirements two months ago.

View this post on Instagram

Happy to announce my arrival at this iconic club! @chelseafc , I’m coming! 💙🔵 #OhhThiagoSilva #CFC #Chelsea #ThiagoSilva #ChelseaFC #London #LondonCalling #Londres #UnitedKingdom #England

A post shared by Thiago Silva (@thiagosilva) on

He told L'Equipe: "He [Silva] had given up hope [of signing a new deal] because Leonardo told him two months ago that he did not want to extend it. But last Tuesday, Leonardo called Thiago and raised the possibility that he would stay another year.

"Thiago had already reached an agreement with Chelsea, there was no turning back. When you make such a proposal, you have to be convinced.

"An athletic director who tells a player he doesn't want him anymore, and two months later wants to extend it, how do you take that?

"In a club, the athletic director and the coach have to walk together. This was not the case. Tuchel always wanted to keep Thiago. The one who didn't want to is Leonardo, and he's the one with the power.

"That's why, even if he hadn't signed with Chelsea, Thiago couldn't see how he could have accepted Leonardo's proposal given what he had told him two months earlier. It would have been humiliating.

"We never talked about money or the length of the contract. Never. Leonardo just said he wasn't counting on him anymore. Nothing more."

Silva joined Chelsea on a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months at Stamford Bridge.

More THIAGO SILVA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BRS 2 - 3 MAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 31, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 31, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More