Thibaut Courtois looks to join Real Madrid for free after refusing to sign new contract with Chelsea

Bengaluru, May 3: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is reportedly holding out for a free transfer to Real Madrid in 2019. Italian media outlet Calciomercato claims the Chelsea star will not sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge and wants to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next season.
The Belgian has just over a year remaining on his current deal and will use that to orchestrate his Santiago Bernabeu switch. It means Chelsea could be tempted to cash in on the Belgian this summer in order to get something for him rather than losing him for nothing in a year.
However, Real Madrid know the ball is now in their court and are happy to wait another season if Roman Abramovich's asking price is deemed too expensive. Courtois has long pined for a return to the Spanish capital after spending three years on loan at Atletico Madrid.
His family also live in the city and Courtois is confident of sealing his dream move to Los Blancos in the near future. It means Chelsea may need to add a new goalkeeper to their summer shopping list as they prepare to land a new manager as well.
Antonio Conte looks set to depart, with the likes of Luis Enrique, Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri all tipped as replacements. But the good news for the Blues fans is that N'Golo Kante will be staying put after snubbing interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who were reported to be preparing an £88million bid for the midfield dynamo.
Chelsea will be busy in the summer after a disappointing season for the club. They are likely to miss out on a Champions League spot next season unless they win all their remaining games which means that some of their star players could be on the move as well in order to get Champions League football.
The likes of Eden Hazard, Marcus Alonso, Willian and Michy Batshuayi are attracting interest from other clubs while Chelsea also need to bolster their midfield ranks with the likes of Danny Drinkwater, Tiemone Bakayoko and Ross Barkley all failing to impress.
Overall, one can expect plenty of departures and arrivals at the London club and Courtois' situation makes thing more complicated.
