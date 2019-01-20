Thierry Henry makes contact with Manchester United for Marouane Fellaini

Bengaluru, Jan 20: Marouane Fellaini could be set for a short loan spell to Ligue 1 side Monaco after manager Thierry Henry reportedly made contact with Manchester United over a deal.
Monaco have already secured two quick deals in January by bringing defender Naldo and midfielder Cesc Fabregas, however, their situation is yet to be improved. They played a 1-1 draw against Nice last week indicating an improvement but again fall short against Strasbourg after a 5-1 defeat.
They are currently loitering at the 19th spot in the league and manager Thierry Henry is ready to improve the squad again as he continues to look to the Premier League for fresh faces.
Henry's latest target is understood to be United outcast Fellaini and the French manager has reportedly contacted interim United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the midfielder's availability on loan for the rest of the season.
Fellaini only signed a two-year contract extension with a major pay hike with the Old Trafford side in Summer with Mourinho specifically vouching for the midfielder's stay. However, since the Portuguese's exit, he has been reduced to a bit-role member at the squad with the interim boss ex-Red Devils striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only providing him 31 minutes in six games.
Fellaini is now tipped to leave Old Trafford this month and a host clubs have reportedly contacted the club as well for a transfer. AC Milan, Porto and Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande have all reportedly enquired about the midfielder who has a £15million tag, however, Henry's relationship with the midfielder could be now crucial in the chase now.
Having worked as part of the Belgian national team’s coaching set-up, he shares a good bond with Fellaini and it could tempt the footballer to opt for a new short challenge to help Monaco avoid being demoted to Ligue 2 by the end of the campaign.
Although should Monaco eventually seal a six-month loan deal for the player, they have to be without the player at least for one month as the 31-year-old is currently sidelined with an injury.
The 31-year-old trained all week with the rest of the squad and would have hoped to have been in contention to feature against Brighton, however, was declared out for at least a month by Solskjaer earlier in the week. It now remains to be seen whether Monaco still pushes for a move despite such terms.