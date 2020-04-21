Things to know about Manchester City's latest signing Kluiverth Aguilar

Bengaluru, April 21: Even in the middle of a global pandemic, the transfer window does not seem to stop as clubs look to broker deals ahead of this Summer window.
Manchester City are one of the clubs who have managed to explore such a deal in the midst of a global pandemic with a view of a future transfer.
The defending Premier League champions over the last couple of years have acquired some unheard gems from around the world their latest signing of 16-year-old Peruvian defender Kluiverth Aguilar from Alianza Lima being a prime example of it.
City agreed on a deal in the weekend for a deal widely reported to be worth £1.5m and here are the things to know about the player:
1) Already made his senior debut
The 16-year-old signed for Alianza from league rivals Sporting Cristal in March 2019 for the youth side. However, he was promptly promoted to the senior side after his impressive performance in the youth rank and he made his senior debut in November in the same year.
He can play as the right-winger as well and is widely described having blistering pace. He has played nine games for his side so far but is a regular on the international stage for the under-23 level.
2) Won't join the Cityzens until 2021
Due to South American restriction of no foreign transfer, till a player turns 18, the youngster has had to spend at least next season at his current side. He will turn 17 next month and until a year he can't don a blue and white jersey.
3) Likely to be sent on loan
The right-back could be sent straight on loan for a one or two year after his arrival in England to hand him a tougher experience of first-team football before integrating him in the senior set-up. He will likely be sent to any of the clubs of the City Football Group which includes New York City (United States), Melbourne City (Australia), Yokohama Marinos (Japan), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay), Girona (Spain), Sichuan Jiuniu (China) or Mumbai City FC (India).
4) He will be sixth Peruvian in Premier League
Should Aguilar make an appearance in Premier league in future, he will be the sixth player from the Latin American country to appear in England's top division. Other five name includes current Werder Bremen striker Claudio Pizarro and Lokomotiv Moscow winger Jefferson Farfan alongside former Watford player Andre Carillo, Burnley keeper Diego Penny, Newcastle cult hero Nobby Solano, Coventry's Ysrael Zuniga.