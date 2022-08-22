Three Arsenal players who are expected to be sold before the deadline

Bengaluru, Aug 22: Arsenal have had a busy transfer window, having brought in Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos for over £110 million combined.
Their
transfer
activity
however
is
believed
to
be
still
not
closed.
The
club
are
reportedly
still
seeking
two
transfer
with
a
central
midfielder
and
wide
attacker
next
to
be
on
the
agenda.
However, prior to that, it is understood that Arsenal at first now would look to trim down the squad further. The club have already sold some of the unwanted stars like Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Matteo Guendozui, Kostas Mavropanos, etc. However, there is still some deadwood left in the squad, and ahead of the transfer deadline more movements are expected.
These are the three big names expected to depart the club before 31st August:
1. Hector Bellerin
The Spaniard spent the last season away on loan at Real Betis and had a good time in La Liga where he was also part of the side that won the Copa del Rey. However, he does not have any future at Emirates anymore.
The
Arsenal
defender
is
not
wanted
by
manager
Mikel
Arteta
and
the
player
is
keen
to
leave.
However,
with
Real
Betis
struggling
with
the
transfer
budget
a
deal
with
the
player
is
yet
to
be
reached.
Barcelona
are
also
said
to
be
interested
in
him
however
no
concrete
offer
has
been
made,
as
per
reports.
But
there’s
a
feeling
of
inevitably
over
Bellerin’s
departure.
2. Nicolas Pepe
Pepe has fallen behind Smith Rowe, Saka, Martin Odegaard, and even Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order and things are unlikely to change for the 26-year-old. The club will certainly let him go if the right offer comes in before the end of the window. There have been interests from Spain as well as Premier League. But for sure they will have to take a big hit on their £72m attacker.
3. Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Another player with no future at Emirates, Arsenal are actively looking for buyers for their versatile England international. The 24-year-old managed a loan deal in the second half of the campaign with AS Roma where he has had a mixed outcome. This summer he is now expected to be shipped off permanently. West Ham are the latest side which have shown interest in him, as per reports.