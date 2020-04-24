Kolkata, April 24: Throughout the history of football, full-backs have always been the most under-rated players in football. Jamie Carragher once made a controversial statement that most full-backs are either 'failed centre-backs' or 'failed wingers'.
Playing at full-back position these days demand a lot of natural fitness, athleticism and tactical awareness as they are expected to defend as well as attack.
Here, we take a look at three best full-back partnerships in the world right now.
1. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are simply levels above the rest in terms of their output and they play a key role in the system Jurgen Klopp has deployed at Liverpool.
Liverpool create most of their chances through the full-back duo as they often serve as the two extra forwards providing the duo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah the license to drift inside.
2. Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard
After an indifferent start to their campaign, Bayern Munich made recovery under new coach Hansi Flick. And, one of the biggest factors behind the excellent turnaround of the Bavarian giants is their full-back pairing of Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard. Canadian wonderkid Davies has been a revelation at left-back as he gets the license to roam free and help Bayern overload the left flank. Pavard, on the other hand, is assigned a rather conservative approach and it often seems that they are playing three at the back.
3. Ricardo Pereira and Ben Chilwell
The Leicester City full-back partnership claims the third spot in this list and it will be extremely difficult for the Foxes to retain this partnership beyond the summer as Chilwell is a player very much in demand. The two full-backs are much different from each other in terms of their style of play and both play a very important role in Leicester City system.