Three best players in each category in fantasy Premier League

Bengaluru, June 9: The top-flight of English football will be back on our screens from June 17 and so is Fantasy Premier League.
The much-loved fantasy game which is played by millions of users around the world was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. But will now make its much-awaited return at the same time as the Premier League, with a new game-week kicking off with Aston Villa v Sheffield United on June 17.
Ahead of the return, the game has set some new rules. One of the most interesting development is the allowance of making unlimited transfers before the start of the coming gameweek.
Here is a list of three players in each category who have been the top performer in the game so that you can transfer them to your side if you have not yet.
Goalkeeper
1) Nick Pope (4.9m)- 128 points
The Burnley keeper is the highest point-getter so far with 11 clean sheets and one penalty save.
2) Dean Henderson (5.3m)- 122 points
Pretty close to Pope, the Sheffield United number also is having an impressive campaign and garnered second-most points among keepers. He has kept 10 clean sheets, saved one penalty and even assisted one goal.
3) Kasper Schmeichel (5.4m)- 199 points
Schmeichel has also managed 10 clean sheets and saved one penalty but just three points behind second-placed Henderson.
Defence
Trent Alexander Arnold (7.8m)- 166 points
This list is fully covered by Liverpool players only who have produced most clean-sheets in PL this year. But along with clean sheets, another big factor which has been pivotal in the case of Alexander Arnold's topping the chart is his assist tally.
The Liverpool right-back has produced 14 assists, second-best in the league while also chipped in two goals.
Virgil Van Dijk (6.5m) - 141 points
The Liverpool talisman stands tall being second in this list with 12 clean sheets and four goals scored along with one assist.
Andy Roberton (7.0m) - 137 points
The Liverpool left-back is third in this list with one fewer clean-sheet tally while he has assisted seven goals and managed one goal.
Midfield
Mohamed Salah (12.7m) - 186 points
Fpl's highest-rated midfielder so far also have managed most points in the game. Just like previous year, the Liverpool midfielder is occupying the top spot with 16 goals and 6 assists.
Kevin De Bruyne (10.6m) - 178 points
PL's highest assist provider so far, the Manchester City playmaker sits second in this list with 8 goals and 18 assists.
Sadio Mane (12.5m) - 175 points
Another Liverpool player to make it into the list. Mane has scored 14 times and managed 9 assists so far.
Attack
Jamie Vardy (9.7m) - 167 points
The Leicester forward is topping the goal-scoring chart as well fantasy Premier League attacking listing. Vardy has scored 19 goals so far with 6 assists to his name.
Pierre Emerick Aubameynag (11.1m)- 152 points
The Arsenal number 9 is just behind Vardy, with 17 goals and three assists.
Raul Jimenez (8.1m)- 147 points
The Wolves forward is the most surprising name in the list. Among many high profile forwards, the Mexico player has produced the third-most points in the forward section with 13 goals and 6 assists.