Three best signings by Premier League clubs in January

By
Lucas Digne
Lucas Digne, left, has switched from Everton to Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Kolkata, February 1: Winter transfer windows are not ideally the best time to sign players and we usually do not get to see too many signings during the time but this time out, things have been a lot different.

The winter transfer window of 2022 has been by far the most action packed one in recent times and we got to witness a number of big deals.

Newcastle United, following their mega-money takeover backed by Saudi Arabian government's sovereign wealth fund, were expected to spend big this month and have done exactly that while several of the other clubs have also been pretty active.

Here, we look at three best deals done by the Premier League clubs in January.

Lucas Digne (Everton to Aston Villa)

Digne has been one of the best left backs in the Premier League over the past few years despite Everton struggling for consistency. Following the arrival of Steven Gerrard at the Aston Villa hotseat, the Midlands club were expected to be one of the busier clubs in January and the club have done exactly that.

The Villans followed up the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho by bringing in Digne in a £25 million move from Everton and it was a statement of intent from them. Gerrard later also oversaw the arrivals of Calum Chambers from Arsenal on a permanent deal and Robin Olsen from AS Roma on loan.

Bruno Guimaraes (Olympique Lyonnais to Newcastle United)

Newcastle have been by far the busiest side during January and their marquee signing of the window has been Brazilian international midfielder Guimaraes. The 24-year-old was chased by some of the biggest clubs in European football but the Magpies did really well to win the race for the midfielder. Eddie Howe's side splashed a figure around £33 million for the services of the highly-regarded midfield dynamo which is not really that high considering the fact that he is only 24 years of age and has the potential to become one of the best in his role.

Luis Diaz (FC Porto to Liverpool)

Liverpool managed to beat Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Diaz from FC Porto in a deal that could rise up to €60 million (£49.9 million). The Colombian international was regarded as one of the finest players in Portuguese Primeira Liga and just turned 25 earlier this month. Diaz looks like a typical signing Liverpool have usually done during the Jurgen Klopp era. The fleet-footed winger has a very high ceiling and would significantly bolster the Reds' attack that already boats quality players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
