Three best signings by Premier League clubs in January

Kolkata, February 1: Winter transfer windows are not ideally the best time to sign players and we usually do not get to see too many signings during the time but this time out, things have been a lot different.
The
winter
transfer
window
of
2022
has
been
by
far
the
most
action
packed
one
in
recent
times
and
we
got
to
witness
a
number
of
big
deals.
Newcastle United, following their mega-money takeover backed by Saudi Arabian government's sovereign wealth fund, were expected to spend big this month and have done exactly that while several of the other clubs have also been pretty active.
Here,
we
look
at
three
best
deals
done
by
the
Premier
League
clubs
in
January.
Lucas Digne (Everton to Aston Villa)
Digne has been one of the best left backs in the Premier League over the past few years despite Everton struggling for consistency. Following the arrival of Steven Gerrard at the Aston Villa hotseat, the Midlands club were expected to be one of the busier clubs in January and the club have done exactly that.
The
Villans
followed
up
the
loan
signing
of
Philippe
Coutinho
by
bringing
in
Digne
in
a
£25
million
move
from
Everton
and
it
was
a
statement
of
intent
from
them.
Gerrard
later
also
oversaw
the
arrivals
of
Calum
Chambers
from
Arsenal
on
a
permanent
deal
and
Robin
Olsen
from
AS
Roma
on
loan.
Bruno Guimaraes (Olympique Lyonnais to Newcastle United)
Newcastle have been by far the busiest side during January and their marquee signing of the window has been Brazilian international midfielder Guimaraes. The 24-year-old was chased by some of the biggest clubs in European football but the Magpies did really well to win the race for the midfielder. Eddie Howe's side splashed a figure around £33 million for the services of the highly-regarded midfield dynamo which is not really that high considering the fact that he is only 24 years of age and has the potential to become one of the best in his role.
Luis Diaz (FC Porto to Liverpool)
Liverpool managed to beat Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Diaz from FC Porto in a deal that could rise up to €60 million (£49.9 million). The Colombian international was regarded as one of the finest players in Portuguese Primeira Liga and just turned 25 earlier this month. Diaz looks like a typical signing Liverpool have usually done during the Jurgen Klopp era. The fleet-footed winger has a very high ceiling and would significantly bolster the Reds' attack that already boats quality players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.