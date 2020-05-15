Three Bundesliga stars Arsenal should be looking for this summer

Kolkata, May 15: Football is finally set to be back this weekend with Bundesliga in Germany the first among the more followed leagues of Europe to resume following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis. With the other major leagues still weeks away from restart, Bundesliga will be the centre of attention of the football fans all round the globe.
Also, the managers of top clubs outside Germany will be keeping a close tabs on the talent Bundesliga sides have at their disposal. Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, is also surely going to be one of the ardent followers of German football for the next few weeks.
Here, we will talk about three Bundesliga stars Arsenal should look for in the summer.
Filip Kostic
The 27-year-old Serbian international has been one of the standout performers in Bundesliga this campaign for Eintracht Frankfurt. The Gunners would benefit from having someone who is an out and out left winger. They have struggled in the wide areas this campaign with wonderkid Bukayo Saka the only wide player having impressed.
Denis Zakaria
The Borussia Mönchengladbach is pretty much a wanted name acorss the whole continent. However, the 23-year-old Swiss international would easily walk into the Arsenal starting XI and that could prove to be the biggest plus point for Arsenal in the chase of the dynamic midfielder.
Moussa Diaby
In a team that boasts some of the biggest talents in Bundesliga like Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey, it is not easy to make a mark for himself but the young Frenchman has successfully done this in his very first season for Bayer Leverkusen. The France under-21 international would certainly be a welcome addition to the Arsenal side that would do with a bit more quality in the final third.