Three Bundesliga talents Premier League clubs could sign in January

Bengaluru, Jan 7: With the January transfer window now open speculations have started doing the rounds.
Some of Europe’s biggest names are being linked with moves and many Bundesliga talents are as well catching interests from England.
The January window provides a perfect opportunity for teams to add the missing ingredient for sides with aspirations and several sides from England are reportedly looking at Bundesliga to poach talent in the next one month.
Below we have put together names of such three players who have been strongly linked with a move to Premier League in recent months:
Ozan Kabak
Schalke are yet to turn their downward spiral this season sitting last in the table and as a result, some of their top talents are already looking a way out of the side.
One of the most prominent names from them is believed to be the 20-year-old defender. The Turkish defender has not had the best time also this season but he is highly rated and given age on his side could develop in a better environment.
Liverpool, Manchester United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace all have been linked with the defender who could be available for as low as €15m in January.
Milot Rashica marcel
The 23-year-old has showcased the abundance of talent since making his debut for Werder Bremen. He netted nine times last season and chipped in with a further five assists to save his side from relegation.
He was massively linked with a Summer exit to Leipzig and Leverkusen but the club did not allow. But the understanding is that the player is not happy to remain at Bremen anymore and may ask for a transfer in January. Aston Villa have been credited with an interest who could be available for around £33million.
Marcel Sabitzer
Jose Mourinho is still looking to add more variety in his midfield and the RB Leipzig midfielder is reportedly one of his preferred choices. The 25-year-old is enjoying life under Julian Nagelsmann and has been impressive as the creative heartbeat of an exciting RB Leipzig side.
Reports have suggested that a fee in the region of £40m would be enough to prise the club captain from Germany although it remains to be seen if he forces a move in January.