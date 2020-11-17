Kolkata, November 17: We are just eight games into the 2020-21 Premier League season and there is hardly any manager in the English top tier who is more worried than Jurgen Klopp right now.
The Reds demolished every challenge coming their way last season cruising towards Premier League title for the first time in almost 30 years, but chances of retaining it looks like a herculean task right now with the Merseyside giants enduring a very difficult time with injuries.
At the moment, as many as nine first team players are out with injuries including Klopp's entire first-choice back four.
Here, we look at three central defenders Liverpool should target in January.
Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig)
Not long ago, Konate made his name as the brightest young defender at Leipzig but a difficult injury-cursed last season has seen the Frenchman's stock fall significantly while his compatriot Dayot Upamecano has become a household name in European football. However, Konate still remains a quality defender and could prove to be an excellent addition to the Liverpool side.
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)
In terms of quality and class, Skriniar has everything to be regarded among the best defenders in the continent of Europe, but his stock at Inter Milan has significantly fallen since Antonio Conte took charge of the Nerazzurri. The Slovakian international has failed to adapt in Conte's three at the back system and it is a public knowledge that Inter would be more than happy to cash in on the 25-year-old.
Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)
The hottest central defensive prospect in the world right now, Upamecano is possibly a player every top club is chasing right now and signing him would mean a big statement from Liverpool considering how much interest the Frenchman has attracted in recent times. The Frenchman has been courted by top clubs in Europe in recent months including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Real Madrid but decided to stick to his current employers.