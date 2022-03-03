Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three clubs chasing Benfica star striker

By

Bengaluru, March 3: As per reports in England, a host of clubs in the Premier League have stepped up their interest in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-old was close to joining West Ham United in January but the Hammers failed to get the deal over the line but the Uruguay international continues to attract interest from the English top tier.

The striker has been on fire this season for Benfica having scored 25 goals in 30 games across all competitions for the Eagles. With 20 strikes in 20 Primeira Liga outings, the 22-year-old currently leads the scoring charts. He moved to the Eagles in 2020 after just one season in Europe in the Spanish second tier with Almeria.

The Uruguayan had an average first season at The Estádio da Luz having scored six goals in 29 league outings, although he turned provider on 10 occasions. Benfica are likely to demand a figure around £50 million for the signature of the flamboyant striker as per reports. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the young striker.

Liverpool

Liverpool very recently turned towards the Portuguese first tier to bolster their attack with the signing of Luis Diaz and could repeat the trick with Benfica star Nunez. The Reds have reportedly identified him as a long-term replacement of Roberto Firmino and the player is also said to be keen on a move.

Manchester United

Manchester United are believed to be in look for a young number nine this summer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick himself confirmed it last month. Nunez seems like a brilliant fit for the Red Devils and could well be on his move to Old Trafford in the summer.

West Ham United

West Ham United have been long-term admirers of Nunez and are clearly need of a number nine. They have been over-reliant on Michail Antonio and it has not worked for David Moyes' side. The Hammers are likely to reignite their interest in the 22-year-old as soon as the transfer window opens in the summer.

Comments

MORE BENFICA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 14:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 3, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments