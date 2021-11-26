Three clubs chasing Guinean wonderkid

Kolkata, November 26: The name of Aguibou Camara might have not yet become a household one but the 20-year-old midfielder has been making a name for himself in Greece with Olympiacos.
A string of excellent performances from the youngster has made him catch the eye of the eagle-eyed scouts from several top clubs in Europe.
A host of Premier League clubs have also expressed their interest in the wonderkid regarded as 'one of the best in the future' and in this article, we will take a look at three such clubs.
Newcastle United
With their recent takeover, the Magpies have an enormous amount of money to spend and they desperately need to bolster their squad anyway. Eddie Howe has recently taken over from Steve Bruce but the challenge lying in the way of the former Bournemouth boss is gargantuan. Camara has been mentioned as one of the many Newcastle United targets and it is pretty obvious that the 20-year-old would be a decent addition to the Magpies thanks to his creativity and versatility.
Leicester City
Leicester City have enjoyed themselves over the past couple of years but there progress seems to have taken a hit this season. The Foxes have not been at their best this campaign and Brendan Rodgers could be looking to add a few more fresh faces to his squad in order to revive the club. Camara is predominantly a number ten but can also slot in effortlessly on either flank and that makes him a perfect addition to the club in the long run as the club looks to build for the years to come.
Liverpool
Liverpool have one of the best scouting networks in the world backed by a state of the art data analytics team and it is quite natural to see almost each of their signings in recent years clicking. Camara's exploits in Greece have reportedly alerted the Reds which means that the 20-year-old is indeed a special talent. The Guinea international would be a perfect squad player for the Reds thanks to his ability to play on either flank as well as through the middle and the guidance of Klopp and his staff could guide the youngster to become the next big thing.