Three clubs chasing Moussa Diaby

Bengaluru, June 9: France international Moussa Diaby is a player in demand ahead of the summer transfer window. A host of clubs are believed to be chasing the signature of the fleet-footed winger.
Diaby has been impressive for Bayer Leverkusen ever since joining the German side from Paris Saint-Germain. Pacey and technically gifted, Diaby is a modern-day wide attacker capable of playing on either flank.
He is gifted with a wonderful left foot and likes to take on defenders for fun. The last season has been the most prolific one for the 22-year-old thus far in his career.
Diaby scored a total of 17 goals and created 14 for his teammates in 42 games for Leverkusen across all competitions. In total, he has scored 35 and created 37 in 124 games for the Bundesliga side.
In this article, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the signature of Diaby.
Arsenal
Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Diaby for a long time now. The Gunners have a solid core of young players across their roster but lack the necessary depth to contend for titles. Diaby would be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side. However, the Gunners' priority for this summer should be a striker and a central midfielder which is why they might miss out on Diaby.
Newcastle United
Ever since the Magpies have gone through the change in ownership, Diaby has been linked with a move to St. James' Park. The Frenchman could be brought in as the focal point of the Tyneside club. Eddie Howe has done incredibly well since taking charge of the club earlier this season and with a player of Diaby's calibre, they can challenge for top-four as early as the next season.