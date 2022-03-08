Three clubs chasing Napoli playmaker

Bengaluru, March 8: As per reports in Italy, Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe. The 25-year-old has always been a highly-regarded midfielder and his days at Napoli seem to be numbered.
The 15-time capped Spanish international has just 18 months remaining in his current deal with the Naples club meaning they risk losing Ruiz for nothing if they don't cash in on him this summer.
Ruiz has been a key player for Gli Azzurri over the last few years since making the move to Italy from Real Betis in 2018. The 25-year-old has six goals and four assists in 29 games across all competitions for the Serie A giants who are battling it out with the two Milan clubs for the Serie A title.
Ruiz has made a total of 157 appearances for Luciano Spalletti's to date have found the back of the net on 21 occasions while providing 14 assists. A left-footed midfielder with incredible technique and range of passing and someone who is capable of scoring long-range screamers, Ruiz would be an asset to any top club. Here, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the signature of the Spaniard.
Arsenal
It is pretty evident that Arsenal are in the market for midfield reinforcements and it is not hard to see why. Mikel Arteta's side neither have the quality nor the depth in midfield to put up a fight with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea. Ruiz has been mentioned as a target for the north London giants.
Paris Saint-Germain
Despite the fact that PSG have a star-studded squad at their disposal, it has not quite clicked for the Parisian club. Ruiz has been mentioned as a target for the Ligue 1 giants and the Spaniard could prove to be a solid addition to the PSG midfield. The next summer would be a crucial one for the Parc des Princes club with the future of their manager Mauricio Pochettino and star attacker Kylian Mbappe uncertain.
Real Madrid
Fabian Ruiz is believed to be dreaming about a move to Spanish capital club Real Madrid and the Los Blancos reportedly have interest in the 25-year-old. However, it is hard to see the former Real Betis star making it to the starting XI of Carlo Ancelotti's side who already have world-class midfielders all across their squad.