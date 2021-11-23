Three clubs in the race for Manchester United outcast

Kolkata, November 23: Jesse Lingard has been one of the most sought after players in the last few months and even though Manchester United managed to fend off interest from a host of suitors for the 28-year-old in the summer, it seems that they might finally have to bid their academy graduate a goodbye in January.
With the contract of the England international set for expiry next summer, selling him on a bargain in January seems to be a wiser decision for the Red Devils than to lose him for nothing in six months' time.
The fact that Lingard could be open to a move in winter and that too on a possible bargain, has only intensified the interest in the Englishman. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the services of the attacking midfielder.
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte moved to Spurs in mid-season and is likely to be pretty active during January as he looks to steady the ship at the north London club. It is widely reported that Conte is a huge admirer of Lingard and could be looking to bring the 28-year-old to the club to add more dynamism in his attack. Lingard is a natural in a number of positions and likes to play in a more direct system and that suits Conte's tactics. And, on a bargain, Lingard could prove to be a season-defining signing by the Premier League winning manager.
Arsenal
Arsenal have been linked with Lingard for several months now and tried their best to lure him from Old Trafford in the summer. Mikel Arteta has done well to bolster the squad at his disposal to some extent in the summer but there is still plenty of work to do. Lingard's versatility, dynamism and Premier League experience makes him an ideal addition to the Gunners as the club looks to build for years to come. A move for Lingard is unlikely to cost the gunners too high and that makes him a perfect signing for them.
West Ham United
The amount of interest in Lingard since the summer is much due to his excellent form in Wet Ham United colours during the second half of the last campaign. It is thanks to the Hammers and particularly David Moyes that Lingard looks like a player pretty much revitalized and therefore, there couldn't be a more suitable destination for the Englishman than the London Stadium. He has already been a massive hit for the East London club and knows the system well. The Hammers have been impressive this season too but Lingard's move to the club could potentially take them to the next level.