Three clubs interested in Ligue 1 midfielder

Kolkata, January 7: As per rumours in France, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has become a hot property of the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old has been thoroughly impressive since he signed for Lyon from Athletico Paranaense in January 2020.
He
has
been
almost
an
ever-present
member
of
the
starting
XI
at
the
Parc
Olympique
Lyonnais
and
his
stock
has
risen
significantly.
If reports are to be believed, the Brazilian international, capped thrice for the Selecao, is being monitored by a host of clubs across Europe and we could see him depart Lyon this month if the Ligue 1 giants are offered a lucrative fee.
Lyon
are
infamous
for
being
difficult
to
negotiate
with
but
considering
the
club's
poor
financial
condition,
there
is
a
strong
chance
that
Guimaraes
could
be
sold
if
a
fee
of
around
£40
million
is
offered.
Here, we look at three clubs interested in the midfield dynamo.
Newcastle United
Following their mega-money takeover a few months back, it was expected that the Magpies would be investing heavily to improve their squad in January. They have been languishing inside the danger zone since the start of the season and Eddie Howe is expected to be backed significantly this month. Kieran Tripper's move from Atletico Madrid is all but official and a host of players are likely to follow the bombarding right-back. Guimaraes has been strongly linked with a move to St. James' Park although his signature is expected to be highly contested by several clubs.
Everton
Everton have started the winter transfer window exceptionally well adding full-back duo of Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson to their ranks already. The Toffees reportedly have plenty of cash left in their locker and Rafael Benitez is expected to spend more from his war chest. Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Goodison Park in recent days and it goes without saying that he would improve the Merseyside giants' midfield to a great extent.
Arsenal
Arsenal have been slowly but surely improving week in week out under Mikel Arteta but there is still plenty of work to be done at the Emirates if the Gunners have to reach their former heights again. There are some areas in the squad that desperately needs bolstering and central midfield is arguably the most evident one. Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for Guimaraes and could be landing their target this month but have to stave plenty of competition in order to get their man.