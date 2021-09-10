Three clubs linked with England international

Kolkata, September 10: Very few players in football history managed to set the stage on fire at the age of Jude Bellingham and the 18-year-old seems to be getting better day by day.
The English wonderkid always looked like a special talent and made his debut for his boyhood club Birmingham City at the age of just 16 years and 38 days.
And, he made such an impact in a few months' time that the whole Europe seemed to be looking for his signature. After just one full season at senior level for Birmingham during which he made 44 appearances for the Championship side, he earned his big money move to Borussia Dortmund.
Dortmund managed to beat a host of clubs around Europe to sign Bellingham in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £25 million making him the most expensive 17-year-old in the history of the game and it has turned out to be a brilliant deal for either party.
The midfielder has gone on from strength to strength after moving to Signal Iduna Park and is now valued at more than three times of the fee the BVB paid for him. If rumours in England are to believed, Bellingham could be back to England next summer on a £80 million deal with three Premier League clubs chasing him and here, we a look at them.
Manchester United
United were the club who were believed to be the most keen among the big six in England for the signature of the youngster back in 2019, but eventually lost the battle to Dortmund as the player chose the Bundesliga outfit in favour of regular playing time and he will be pretty happy to have made the right decision. The Red Devils are still huge admirers of the young midfielder and are believed to keen to offer the 18-year-old the path back to English football.
Chelsea
The Blues have shown their ambitions in the transfer market this summer and look determined to build on their continental success from the last season. Thomas Tuchel's side are looking relentless this season and are among the favourites for the Premier League. It is strongly rumoured that their primary target for the next summer is Bellingham and they are more than willing to break the bank for the England international. Saul Niguez was brought in only on loan on the Deadline Day which could be an indication that Bellingham could be the Blues' midfield target next summer.
Liverpool
The Reds interestingly did not choose to replace Georginio Wijnaldum this summer despite the fact that they have several ageing players in the middle of the park in the form of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara while James Milner is already 35. Fans have not taken the decision to not replace Wijnaldum kindly and neither have the pundits but there are claims that the reason why the Reds did not sanction a new arrival in midfield is because they are looking to go all out for Bellingham next summer.
Liverpool are not usually big spenders but they have broken the bank when it was absolutely needed and it won't be a surprise if they repeat the trick with the gifted young midfielder who has not kept his admiration for Liverpool heroes like Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson a secret.