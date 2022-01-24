Three clubs linked with Ligue 1 star striker

Kolkata, January 24: If rumours in France are to be believed, the race to sign Lille star striker Jonathan David is heating up with a host of clubs across the continent lining up moves for the 22-year-old.
The Canada international has been on fire for the Ligue 1 holders this season and is leading the scoring charts in the French top tier this season with AS Monaco star Wissam Ben Yedder as they have both netted 12 goals.
David has a total of 16 goals to his name this season across all competitions in 29 games.
David joined Lille in the summer of 2020 from Belgian side Gent and played a key role in their fairytale esque Ligue 1 winning campaign. The 22-year-old has kept up his good run of form this season too but Lille are not particularly enjoying a good season and find themselves ninth in the table and it is therefore needless to say that David's departure in the summer looks very much likely.
Here, we look at three clubs interested in the signature of the 22-year-old.
Barcelona
Barcelona have reportedly registered their interest in the Canada international and could launch a bid for him in the summer. Although, the financial situation of the Catalan giants is quite a public knowledge, the Blaugrana are doing everything in their powers to balance the books and get new players at Camp Nou. We have to wait and see whether they can manage to win the race for David in the summer.
Tottenham Hotspur
It is understood that Antonio Conte is looking to add more firepower to the Spurs attack in the summer regardless of Harry Kane's future at the club and David has emerged as a target of the Lilywhites. Thanks to his versatility, pace and technique, David becomes a unique kind of attacker and looks like a perfect fit at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under Conte who is one of the very few top managers right now who can play with two strikers up front.
Chelsea
It is pretty evident that Romelu Lukaku has not made the desired impact at Stamford Bridge and his recent interview controversy has only made things a lot worse. The Blues are reportedly in the market for another striker in the summer and it is understood that David has emerged as a target of Thomas Tuchel. It is reported that the Blues have already made contact with the Ligue 1 champions for the signature of the Canada international but David is not considering an exit this month.