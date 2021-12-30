Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three clubs linked with Samuel Umtiti during January transfer window

By

Bengaluru, Dec. 30: Barcelona may finally get rid of defender Samuel Umtiti in January as according to reports, as many as three clubs are chasing the defender.

In the last five years, he has played in just 132 games for the La Liga giants and right now doesn't look to be in first-team plans.

Barcelona have been planning to sell him for the last few years. The French defender came under intense criticism after it was claimed he refused to leave while Barcelona were trying to sell or loan him aside. The defender reportedly expressed his desire to stay and fight for a place having returned to fitness on the back of a number of injury issues.

However, he has now been told that he still does not have a future at the club. He was frozen out by former manager Ronald Koeman and new coach Xavi Hernandez does not rate him either and reportedly the player could hence look for a move in January.

1. Newcastle United

Newly minted Newcastle could take advantage of the situation and reportedly could offer the defender an escape route in January as per the latest rumours. The Premier League club is said to be looking for experienced reinforcements amid sitting at 19th in the league. Magpies could be one of the few clubs willing to match his luxurious wage at Barcelona.

2. Fenerbahce

The 28-year-old has also been linked to more established European clubs such as Turkish giants Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce could lose Attila Szalai in January, who is understood to be on the radar of Chelsea. His departure could prompt them to enter the market for a centre-back, with Umtiti emerging as a viable target.

3. Benfica

Benfica, who showed an interest last summer, could also return with a fresh proposal in the January window. After the serious injury suffered by their Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo who will mostly be out for the rest of the season, the Portuguese giants are in search of an alternative. Umtiti is reportedly one of their preferred choices.

Comments

MORE BARCELONA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 16:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments