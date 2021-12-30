Three clubs linked with Samuel Umtiti during January transfer window

Bengaluru, Dec. 30: Barcelona may finally get rid of defender Samuel Umtiti in January as according to reports, as many as three clubs are chasing the defender.
In
the
last
five
years,
he
has
played
in
just
132
games
for
the
La
Liga
giants
and
right
now
doesn't
look
to
be
in
first-team
plans.
Barcelona have been planning to sell him for the last few years. The French defender came under intense criticism after it was claimed he refused to leave while Barcelona were trying to sell or loan him aside. The defender reportedly expressed his desire to stay and fight for a place having returned to fitness on the back of a number of injury issues.
However,
he
has
now
been
told
that
he
still
does
not
have
a
future
at
the
club.
He
was
frozen
out
by
former
manager
Ronald
Koeman
and
new
coach
Xavi
Hernandez
does
not
rate
him
either
and
reportedly
the
player
could
hence
look
for
a
move
in
January.
1. Newcastle United
Newly minted Newcastle could take advantage of the situation and reportedly could offer the defender an escape route in January as per the latest rumours. The Premier League club is said to be looking for experienced reinforcements amid sitting at 19th in the league. Magpies could be one of the few clubs willing to match his luxurious wage at Barcelona.
2. Fenerbahce
The 28-year-old has also been linked to more established European clubs such as Turkish giants Fenerbahce. Fenerbahce could lose Attila Szalai in January, who is understood to be on the radar of Chelsea. His departure could prompt them to enter the market for a centre-back, with Umtiti emerging as a viable target.
3. Benfica
Benfica, who showed an interest last summer, could also return with a fresh proposal in the January window. After the serious injury suffered by their Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo who will mostly be out for the rest of the season, the Portuguese giants are in search of an alternative. Umtiti is reportedly one of their preferred choices.