Three clubs that could offer Ousmane Dembele a deal in January

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele's time at Camp Nou is likely to be over in January with the Spanish club now declaring a strong stance on his future.
The French winger's contract is set to end within six months. Barcelona put all their efforts to offer him new terms with pay cut terms to help out with the club's dire financial situation.
But
it
is
understood
that
Dembele
pushed
back
negotiations
several
times
and
after
months
of
indecision,
it
seems
the
club
have
lost
patience.
The Catalan club now seemingly reluctant to restart talks again and have ordered the player and his agent to look for a buyer in January. Barcelona are desperate not to lose him for nothing. But it is understood that they now expect a cut-price deal for him.
As for the winger's next destination, it is likely the youngster will be in-demand given his relatively young age, fantastic track record as well as relatively moderate transfer fee. These are the three clubs that could seek a deal in this situation:
1. Juventus
The Serie A giants are currently fifth in the league and need a lift from the market. Moreover, the Serie A side are also scouring the market for a winger following the season-long injury to Federico Chiesa. Dembele's availability at this stage could attract them the most.
2. Manchester United
The Red Devils have plenty of options in the attack but are likely to lose a couple of them within six months of time. Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard could leave the club in January while Edinson Cavani is expected to leave at the end of the season.
For
that
reason,
United
could
be
tempted
to
offer
the
French
international,
who
was
linked
with
the
club
just
a
year
back,
a
deal.
Dembele
could
be
an
ideal
fit
in
the
United
side
due
to
his
ability
to
play
in
any
of
the
three
attacking
positions
while
being
in
the
ideal
age
bracket.
3. Chelsea
Chelsea have also reportedly taken note of the situation and are currently planning to offer the winger a deal. But it is understood that Thomas Tuchel could only seek a loan deal for the player, offering a loan fee alongside covering the whole wage of the 24-year-old. Dembele played under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and developed a great connection. So the Blues could be a possible destination for him. But it will be interesting to see if Barcelona approve of a loan deal at this stage.