Three clubs that could sign Niklas Sule next summer

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has put clubs around Europe on high alert following the announcement of his probable departure from the German side next summer.
With
over
200
appearances
and
after
having
won
almost
everything
at
Bayern
Munich,
the
German
defender's
experience
at
the
highest
level
of
football
makes
him
an
attractive
option.
Sule is currently on the final five months of his current deal at Die Roten. The 26-year-old has reportedly rejected the offer of renewed terms in Bavaria, which has alerted a handful of top clubs who could exploit a free transfer opportunity.
Three top Premier League sides reportedly are now preparing an offer to bring him to England in the summer, with the defender also being available for a pre-contract agreement this January. These are the three sides that are taking interest in him:
Chelsea
The Blues are keen on defensive recruitments amid the uncertain future of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and even Cesar Azpilicueta. All three defenders are in the final five months of their contract and no renewal talks have progressed yet. At such a stage, Sule's signing could be a great coup for them.
Manchester United
United manager Ralf Rangnick is equally keen on enhancing his defensive options. The club’s captain Harry Maguire has delivered dismal performances this campaign while there are talks of Eric Bailly leaving the club in January. It has prompted the club to look for a new defender and the German coach who is well versed with Bundesliga talents could well swoop in.
Tottenham Hotspur
Another potential destination for the German defender could be Spurs. The north London side have shown signs of improvement under the new manager Antonio Conte. But the Italian has hinted that he needs a revamp of his squad and more faces to improve the side. He is keen on improving his defensive options and Sule as a free transfer could definitely be outstanding progress.