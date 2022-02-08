Three clubs who could target Arsenal striker

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Mikel Arteta has a major rebuilding to do in the summer as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look destined to leave the Emirates on a free transfer. The Gunners got rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January having terminated his contract with the Gabon international joining Barcelona later on a free transfer. Now, both Lacazette and Nketiah look set for exits from the Emirates in the summer with their contracts set to expire.
Here, we will name three clubs that could be looking to snap up the French international on a free transfer in the summer.
Newcastle United
Newcastle
United
made
some
big
moves
during
January
to
boost
their
hopes
for
survival.
Should
Eddie
Howe
now
manage
to
drag
the
club
out
of
the
danger
zone
by
the
end
of
the
season,
the
summer
transfer
window
will
surely
be
a
blockbuster
one
at
St.
James' Park.
While
the
Magpies
will
be
expected
to
make
some
big
money
signings,
they
could
also
save
millions
with
a
free
transfer
of
Lacazette.
The
experience
of
the
30-year-old
at
the
highest
level
will
be
a
huge
addition
to
the
Magpies
both
on
and
off
the
pitch.
Olympique Lyonnais
Lacazette made his name at Lyon having come through the academy ranks of the Ligue 1 club. A move back to his boyhood club where he made his name, could prove to be a good decision made by the Frenchman. At 30 years of age, he can still produce a lot at the highest level and he should relish himself at the club that made him the player he is. Lyon have struggled of late in Ligue 1 and a reunion with one of their best former players could take the club to where they belonged.
West Ham United
Despite the obvious need of West Ham to reinforce in the number nine position, the Hammers have struggled to bring in someone to take some of the goalscoring burden off the shoulders of Michail Antonio. The Hammers are believed to struggling financially to back David Moyes in the transfer market to boost their hopes for a top-four finish.
Lacazette, on a free transfer, could prove to be the solution of their problems. The 30-year-old would add some much needed quality and depth up front and his experience will also be a huge addition to the relatively inexperienced squad of the London club.