Three clubs who could target Arsenal striker

By

Bengaluru, Feb 8: Mikel Arteta has a major rebuilding to do in the summer as both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look destined to leave the Emirates on a free transfer. The Gunners got rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January having terminated his contract with the Gabon international joining Barcelona later on a free transfer. Now, both Lacazette and Nketiah look set for exits from the Emirates in the summer with their contracts set to expire.

Lacazette joined Arsenal in 2017 from French side Olympique Lyonnais on a deal that cost the Gunners £47.7 million and it's safe to say that the fourth most expensive arrival in the club's history has not made the impact that was expected of him. At 30 years of age and failing to deliver goals, there should be no hesitation in saying the Gunners are doing the right thing.

Here, we will name three clubs that could be looking to snap up the French international on a free transfer in the summer.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United made some big moves during January to boost their hopes for survival. Should Eddie Howe now manage to drag the club out of the danger zone by the end of the season, the summer transfer window will surely be a blockbuster one at St. James' Park. While the Magpies will be expected to make some big money signings, they could also save millions with a free transfer of Lacazette. The experience of the 30-year-old at the highest level will be a huge addition to the Magpies both on and off the pitch.

Olympique Lyonnais

Lacazette made his name at Lyon having come through the academy ranks of the Ligue 1 club. A move back to his boyhood club where he made his name, could prove to be a good decision made by the Frenchman. At 30 years of age, he can still produce a lot at the highest level and he should relish himself at the club that made him the player he is. Lyon have struggled of late in Ligue 1 and a reunion with one of their best former players could take the club to where they belonged.

West Ham United

Despite the obvious need of West Ham to reinforce in the number nine position, the Hammers have struggled to bring in someone to take some of the goalscoring burden off the shoulders of Michail Antonio. The Hammers are believed to struggling financially to back David Moyes in the transfer market to boost their hopes for a top-four finish.

Lacazette, on a free transfer, could prove to be the solution of their problems. The 30-year-old would add some much needed quality and depth up front and his experience will also be a huge addition to the relatively inexperienced squad of the London club.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 14:30 [IST]
