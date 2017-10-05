Three defenders Liverpool could go for in January

Liverpool, Oct 5: Liverpool had quite a terrible start to their 2017-18 season. With Champions League football back at the club after a long time, big things were expected from the Reds but it is safe to say that Jurgen Klopp’s boys have failed to deliver up to expectations.
After seven games in the Premier League, Liverpool find themselves sitting seventh in the table with just 12 points to their name.
Meanwhile, they are yet to win a single game in the Champions League group stage and faced an early exit from the League Cup.
The biggest reason behind the Reds’ failure is their leaky defence which the manager Jurgen Klopp failed to improve in the summer and bringing a quality central defence is a must now.
Here are three centre-backs whom Liverpool could target in the summer:
Toby Alderweirld
Toby Alderweireld is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League at the moment. The Spurs defender is yet to sign a contract extension with the north London side despite several efforts from the club.
A complete centre-back, who is assured on the ball and is proven in the Premier League, Alderweireld would be a dream addition to Liverpool but convincing spurs to sell one of their best players to a direct rival will be a tricky job.
Kalidou Koulibaly
Koulibaly has often been linked with a move to Liverpool but reports claimed that Jurgen Klopp did not want him in the summer as he was adamant that he wants Virgil van Dijk.
One of the best centre-backs in Serie A, Kolibaly would be a major upgrade on any of the Liverpool defenders and Klopp should make a move for the Napoli man in January.
Virgil van Dijk
Well, the final name on the list has to be Virgil van Dijk, the man Klopp admires probably more than even Sergio Ramos.
The Reds wasted all their time in the summer to bring the Southampton man but failed and we are sure that Liverpool will renew their interest in the Dutchman in January.
Can they convince Southampton to sell their priced asset finally? Well, that remains a big question.