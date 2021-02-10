Three defenders who can replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

Bengaluru, Feb 10: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been linked with a shock exit from the club next summer who is in the final few months of his contract.
The 34-year-old has had a distinguished career at the Santiago Bernabeu and manager Zinedine Zidane is determined on ensuring that the Spaniard stays put at the club owing to him being a major figure on the team on and off the pitch. But talks over a new contract is yet to yield a positive result yet, casting serious doubts over his future.
This has made Real Madrid looking for a potential replacement of him and these are the three stars the Los Blancos are reportedly keeping a close eye on.
David Alaba
Despite playing a huge role in Bayern Munich's dominance in Europe over the last couple of years and winning the continental treble last year, he is yet to convince of a new contract with the German club.
The versatile defender is now almost sure to leave Bayern Munich in the summer as a free agent. It is understood that he has already agreed on terms with Madrid and could sign a four year deal with them in summer. He won't be a like to like replacement of Ramos for sure however his versatility and winning pedigree is almost as high as the Spanish defender.
Dayot Upamecano
One of the best talents to come out of Germany in recent times, the RB Leipzig defender could leave the club in summer and has a €42 million release clause in his contract. Hence, Madrid who are in a financial crunch situation could see him as a real coup. Considering his age and potential and the fact that he already has plenty of top-level experience in Bundesliga, it definitely makes him an attractive prospect.
Jules Kounde
The Sevilla defender attracted eyes last year when he helped his side to clinch the Europa league. He has continued his fine form this year as well with consistent solid displays at the heart of the Sevilla defence. He was linked with a potential switch to Manchester City last summer but their €90 million asking price for him fend off the interests. But with Sevilla being hit strongly by the pandemic they now could be forced into selling Kounde for a lesser amount. Given his age and experience in La Liga, he too could be a decent addition.