Three English clubs chasing Barcelona starlet, which would be a wise move?

Bengaluru, February 11: Manchester United have reportedly joined their bitter rivals Manchester City and Liverpool for the signature of Barcelona star defender Ronald Araujo.
The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish giants following his move to Camp Nou from Boston River in 2018 and has been attracting plenty of interest from clubs across the continent.
Araujo's contract at the Catalan club expires in the summer of 2023 and the Blaugrana have so far struggled to make any kind of breakthrough in contract renewal of the Uruguay international.
With both Manchester clubs as well as Liverpool claimed to be chasing his signature, we will take a look which club would be the ideal fit for the 22-year-old.
Manchester United would be the most sensible destination for the young defender considering the fact that he is guaranteed to get more playing time at Old Trafford in comparison to the Etihad or Anfield.
Liverpool are so well stacked at the heart of the defence that Joe Gomez has only managed to get 12 minutes of playing time in the Premier League.
Virgil van Dijk is an automatic choice of Jurgen Klopp is most games while Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have been rotated as the partner of the Dutchman.
The Reds also have the likes of Nat Phillips, Ben Davies, Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg in their ranks who are all been loaned out this campaign.
Manchester City, on the other hand, have one of the best defenders in the world in the form of Ruben Dias and also have John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake who are all brilliant centre-backs.
In comparison to their rivals, Manchester United are not so much blessed with options at the heart of their backline.
Skipper Harry Maguire has hardly made a single performance to be remembered at Old Trafford while Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Raphaël Varane have all struggled for both fitness and form.
Phil Jones is another option for the Red Devils at the back but he looks pretty much done at the highest level.
Araujo, with his ball-playing ability and excellent awareness, would be an automatic starter if he makes a switch to Manchester United but it does not make too much sense from his point of view to swap Barcelona for the English giants.