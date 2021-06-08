Football
Three free agents Arsenal should target

By

Kolkata, June 8: Arsenal endured yet another underwhelming season as they finished eighth in the Premier League for a second year running and unlike the season before, they did not find any success in cup competitions.

Mikel Arteta needs to be very shrewd in the market and should look for a few bargains in the form of free transfers and loan dealings.

Here, we look at three players the Gunners should target on free transfer.

Elseid Hysaj

The Albanian international right-back looks set to leave Napoli after six years at the club and he would be an excellent signing on a free transfer. The 27-year-old has what it takes to succeed at the Emirates Stadium.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Meeting Donnarumma's wage demand might prove to be difficult for Arsenal but if Bernd Leno decides to leave the Emirates this summer, the Italian youngster be more than a solid replacement and that too for many years to come.

Javi Martinez

A combative, versatile, experienced footballer who can slot in both in midfield and defence and someone who is a proven winner, Martinez could prove to be an excellent addition to the Gunners.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2021

