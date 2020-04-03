Three La Liga youngsters Arsenal should be interested in

Bengaluru, April 3: Mikel Arteta took on a massive challenge when he became the manager of his former club Arsenal in the middle of the season.
It was a really big decision for the Spaniard to take charge of the Gunners at a time of crisis especially when we consider that it was his first ever job as a full-time manager. Though he has made a good impression since he took over, there is still a long way to go.
Arsenal need to strengthen their squad in the summer if they want to become truly competitive once again. Arteta should be keen on signing players who could be useful in the long run when the summer transfer window opens and here are three La Liga players who fit the bill.
Samuel Chukwueze (Villareal)
Chukwueze has made a strong impression in Villareal colours over the past couple of seasons. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest talents in world football right now and has already been linked several times with clubs such as Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs. The Gunners are in need of additions in the wide areas and the 13-time capped Nigerian international would be a solid signing.
Ferran Torres (Valencia)
Another young winger who has been earning rave reviews is Valencia youngster Torres. The 20-year-old Spaniard is capable of playing on either flank and is known for his explosiveness and direct approach. Clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool are all interested in the Spanish under-21 international, but Arsenal have a big advantage of their own. They can offer the youngster a regular chance in the first-team.
Mohamed Salisu (Real Valladolid)
Despite Valladolid languishing in the danger zone in La Liga, Salisu has been pretty impressive and has been attracting plenty of interest from the bigger Spanish clubs as well as from abroad. The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent times. Arsenal have struggled in defence this campaign and Salisu could prove to be a economical yet important signing for them.