Three left-backs Steven Gerrard could target at Aston Villa

Kolkata, November 23: Steven Gerrard has made his immediate mark at Aston Villa having taken over the hotseat from Dean Smith following a poor run of form.
Gerrard inspired the Lions to a 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion in his very first game and future looks bright for the Midlands club under the former Liverpool hero.
Gerrard knows he has plenty of work to do at Villa Park and has a really ambitious ownership to back him. We can expect Villa to be one of the more active teams during the winter transfer window this time out as Gerrard looks to make the club compete at the higher level.
It is believed that Gerrard has identified the left-back position as an area needing reinforcements. Matt Targett has been almost ever-present for the Villans at left-back since he joined the club and Gerrard is believed to be looking to provide competition to the former Southampton defender. Here, we will take a look at three left-backs Gerrard could target as he looks to bolster the left hand side of his back four.
Borna Barisic - Rangers
Since Gerrard made his move to the Premier League from north of the border, Aston Villa have been linked with several of Gerrard's most trusted players from Rangers and it is hardly a surprise. Gers left-back Barisic is one of the few names to have been linked with a reunion with Stevie G at Villa Park. Aged 29 now and highly experienced at the highest level, Barisic has what it takes to compete with Targett for a place in Villa's starting XI and the fact that Gerrard already knows his game, makes the potential transition a lot smoother.
Antonee Robinson - Fulham
A bombarding left-back with incredible pace and ability to send pin-point crosses into the box, Robinson seems to be too good for the Championship. Even though he is a key part of the dominant Fulham side that looks likely to make an immediate comeback to the Premier League, there can be no denying the fact that a move to Aston Villa would be a step up for the United States international. The 24-year-old was one of the rare shining lights for the Cottagers during a disappointing campaign last time out in the Premier League and a move to Villa PArk seems to be a good move for both parties.
Nicolas Tagliafico - Ajax
Tagliafico has been a regular for the Argentine national team for quite some time now and more often than not, he makes an impression at left-back with his all-round display. While most players treat Eredivisie as a stepping stone to one of the top teams in the top five leagues, Tagliafico has been at Ajax for too long and looks to be running out of time for his dream move to the Premier League. Despite being linked with several top sides in England formerly, the 29-year-old still remains at Ajax and should be more than happy to join his international teammates Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia at Villa Park. Tagliafico might prove to be pretty expensive for a player who is already 29 years of age but his arrival to Villa could change the whole dynamics of the club.