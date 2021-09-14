Three Ligue 1 players closely watched by Premier League clubs

Bengaluru, September 14: Ligue 1 has been a breeding ground of world-class talents in recent years and it is no wonder that the French first division is among the favourite place for the eagle-eyed scouts of major European giants.
With finances pretty tight in case of most of the French sides, it is also relatively easy for the bigger European clubs to poach the wonderkids away from the Ligue 1 sides.
As always, there are some absolutely gifted young players plying their trades in Ligue 1 right now and have been watched closely by several Premier League sides. In this article, we will take a look at three such players.
Xavi Simons - Paris Saint-Germain
While Xavi Simons plays for the biggest club in France right now who are in no need to sell one of their brightest prospects, PSG could eventually lose their grip on the 18-year-old as they look far from a position of offering him a pathway to first-team football.
The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the biggest teenage prospects in world football right now and was previously on the books of Barcelona.
The Dutch youth international, son of former Dutch footballer Regillio Simons, is a technically gifted central midfielder and has been likened to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta.
Simons' contract with PSG expires in the summer 2022 and he could eventually leave Parc des Princes next summer in search of more playing time. He has no shortage of suitors in the Premier League with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all monitoring his progress.
Adil Aouchiche - Saint-Etienne
Just like Simons, Adil Aouchiche was also in the books of Paris Saint-Germain and chose to make his name elsewhere as he moved to Saint-Etienne last summer.
Aouchiche's decision to leave his boyhood club has worked wonders for him as he has certainly impressed at Saint-Etienne not only with his talent but also with his immense versatility despite his tender age.
Aged 19 now, the Frenchman can play at an array of positions. He is most comfortable playing as a number eight or as a number ten but has also bee deployed on the flanks as well as a centre-forward. Aouchiche has a very long list of admirers in the Premier League such as Leicester City, Aston Villa, Arsenal, West Ham United and Everton.
Jeremy Doku - Rennes
One area where Rennes have excelled in recent years is producing some incredible talents. They have given platforms to shine to players like Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga, Ismaila Sarr, Edouard Mendy, Raphinha, Abdoulaye Doucoure and many more in recent years and still possess some gifted talents.
Belgian international Jeremy Doku is their crown jewel by far right now with Camavinga departing this summer for Real Madrid and the 19-year-old looks like the next big export from Roazhon Park.
Doku was one of the breakaway stars of the European Championship 2020 and looks like a frightening prospect. Liverpool are known to be his long-term admirers but the Reds could face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Leicester City for the signing of the teenage star.